Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $4.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ APLT opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,919,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

