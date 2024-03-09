ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 17127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 28.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1271 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.56%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

