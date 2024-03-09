Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Chairman John W. Eaves Sells 72,946 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $184.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.50.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $619,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

