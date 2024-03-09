Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

ACA opened at $84.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $89.07.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

