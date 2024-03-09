Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Trading Down 18.2%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Argo Group Trading Up 22.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.22.

Argo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.