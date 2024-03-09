ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Trading Up 0%

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 17,204 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter.

About ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

