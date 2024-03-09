Arlene M. Yocum Buys 2,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

