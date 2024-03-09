Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $44,553.60 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,380 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $44,553.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $20.02 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $825.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Artivion by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

