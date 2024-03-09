Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 296.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 378.7%.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.