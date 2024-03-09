AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 38,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 577,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 30,812,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,583,632. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.