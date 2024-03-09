Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.79. The company had a trading volume of 603,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,356. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,483. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

