Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 685,806 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

