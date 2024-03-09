Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $1,522,486.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,970,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $5,410,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,363,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $1,522,486.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 156,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,970,837.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 884,723 shares of company stock valued at $111,010,885. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.55. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,010.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

