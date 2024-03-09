Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.92. 1,145,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,303. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of -126.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.