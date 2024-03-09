Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 572.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

