AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,079.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,764.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2,641.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,152.66. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

