Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AVDL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.56. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 159,577 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after buying an additional 266,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after buying an additional 325,774 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

