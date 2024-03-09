Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.30

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 10181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after buying an additional 376,863 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 212,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

