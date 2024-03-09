Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Holdings Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Avista worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 21.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avista by 41,325.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 148.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Guggenheim raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

AVA opened at $34.11 on Friday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.20%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

