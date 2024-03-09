Aviva plc (AV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22.30 on May 23rd

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.28) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aviva Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 470.50 ($5.97) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 435.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 414.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 366 ($4.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.30 ($5.93). The firm has a market cap of £12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,352.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Aviva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 495 ($6.28) to GBX 485 ($6.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 508.80 ($6.46).

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £50,229.78 ($63,751.47). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £5,481 ($6,956.47). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £50,229.78 ($63,751.47). Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.