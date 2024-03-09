Aviva plc (AV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22.30 on May 23rd

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.28) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aviva Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 470.50 ($5.97) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 435.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 414.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 366 ($4.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.30 ($5.93). The firm has a market cap of £12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,352.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 495 ($6.28) to GBX 485 ($6.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 508.80 ($6.46).
Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva
In related news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £50,229.78 ($63,751.47). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £5,481 ($6,956.47). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £50,229.78 ($63,751.47). Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
