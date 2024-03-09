Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,605.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

