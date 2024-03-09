Bank of America Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $230.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.55.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $200.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,884. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

