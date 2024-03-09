Bank of America Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $190.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

