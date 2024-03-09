Bank of America Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $250.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $222.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.25.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 5.1 %

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,843,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.