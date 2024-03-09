Bank of America Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $645.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $600.00 to $645.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $471.39.

Saia Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $583.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.05. Saia has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Saia by 1,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

