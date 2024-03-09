Barclays Begins Coverage on DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.50.

NYSE:DVA opened at $135.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $136.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

