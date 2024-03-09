Barclays Begins Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:THC opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,268 shares of company stock worth $3,559,090 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

