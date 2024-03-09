Barclays Initiates Coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $325.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.88. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $328.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

