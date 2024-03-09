Barclays Raises ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Price Target to $16.00

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

ZimVie Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZimVie stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.21. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 388.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 44.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

