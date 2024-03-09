BARK (NYSE:BARK) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $1.90 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.54.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BARK from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. BARK has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.53.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter. BARK had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BARK during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BARK during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in BARK during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BARK by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

