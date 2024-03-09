Barrington Research Boosts Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $133.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,206.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,982 shares of company stock worth $2,743,944 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after buying an additional 535,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after buying an additional 376,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,300,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.