BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.
BDO Unibank Price Performance
BDOUY stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14.
BDO Unibank Company Profile
