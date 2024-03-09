BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

BDOUY stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.