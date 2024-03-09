Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) PT Raised to GBX 260

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON BKS opened at GBX 172 ($2.18) on Tuesday. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a one year low of GBX 81.42 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.46. The company has a market capitalization of £113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

