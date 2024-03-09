Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) PT Raised to GBX 260

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Price Performance
LON BKS opened at GBX 172 ($2.18) on Tuesday. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a one year low of GBX 81.42 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.46. The company has a market capitalization of £113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beeks Financial Cloud Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.