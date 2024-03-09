Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $706,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. 4,118,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

