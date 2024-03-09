Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,033 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MAR stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.28. 1,276,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,347. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

