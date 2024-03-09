Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,089 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.95. 3,943,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $198.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

