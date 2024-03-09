Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Argus raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.98. 1,274,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

