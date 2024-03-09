Benchmark Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $38.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.42. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,000. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 399,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,857,000 after buying an additional 201,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,839 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

