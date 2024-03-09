Benchmark Raises Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target to $30.00

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Direct Digital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Direct Digital from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Direct Digital Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.77 million, a PE ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $24.85.

In related news, President W Keith Smith sold 77,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $867,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direct Digital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

