Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MCS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Marcus by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 682.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 122,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

