Berenberg Bank Increases RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target to GBX 4,300

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($50.77) to GBX 4,300 ($54.58) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHIM. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.23) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($43.15) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 3,546 ($45.01) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,034 ($25.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,818 ($48.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,210.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,447.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,061.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of €1.25 ($1.36) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is presently 5,290.10%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

