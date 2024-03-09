Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $82.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $78.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,103 shares of company stock valued at $36,326,105. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

