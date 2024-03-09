BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 5% on Disappointing Earnings

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 5,043,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,879,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 31.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.