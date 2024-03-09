BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up to $63.27

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.27, but opened at $65.34. BILL shares last traded at $65.63, with a volume of 521,127 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 178.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $163,218,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 149.1% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,702,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BILL during the second quarter valued at about $72,938,000.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.