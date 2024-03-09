Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.68.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $223.24 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.35 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.67 and a 200-day moving average of $246.25.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

