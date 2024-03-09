Biogen’s (BIIB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $364.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.68.

Shares of BIIB opened at $223.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.35 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

