BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.23.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
