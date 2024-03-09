BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Up 0.2 %

BioNTech stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BNTX

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.