Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Announces Earnings Results

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Bitfarms stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BITF shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bitfarms by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 1,525.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

