Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Bitfarms Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of BITF stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 145.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 1,525.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $67,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

