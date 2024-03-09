Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.64

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.56. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 7,601,336 shares traded.

BITF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bitfarms by 18.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 561,342 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 252.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

